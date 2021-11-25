Thursday, November 25
What’s behind the violent protests in the Solomon Islands capital

Updated:
Here's what's behind the violent protests in the Solomon Islands capital, Honiara

Australia will deploy a peacekeeping force to Solomon Islands after violent protests targeted parliament, Chinese businesses and other buildings in the Pacific nation’s capital, Honiara.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Thursday afternoon that 23 Australian Federal Police officers and 43 Australian Defence Force personnel will be deployed to Solomon Islands to assist with “riot control”.

“Our presence will seek to calm the situation in the Solomon Islands,” Mr Morrison said.

Mr Morrison and Foreign Minister Marise Payne emphasised that Australia was not becoming involved in the internal affairs of Solomon Islands, but rather helping to restore stability.

Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Zed Seselja, said Australia was committed to “the security and the stability of the Pacific”.

On Wednesday police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse large crowds demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.

Mr Sogavare announced a 36-hour lockdown of Honiara after Wednesday’s violent protests, which saw buildings including a police station and a leaf hut next to Parliament House set on fire.

Fresh protests have broken out in the capital on Thursday, with smoke seen from Honiara’s Chinatown district.

A man walks down an empty Honiara street with smoke billowing from a building
The federal government says it wants to support a peaceful resolution in Solomon Islands.(ABC News: Christina Aumanu-Leong)

What started as a peaceful protest by people primarily from the Malaita Province turned violent on Wednesday as a crowd of about 1,000 people grew agitated.

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd, while buildings were stoned and others went up in flames.

Mr Sogavare said it was a “sad and unfortunate event aimed at bringing a democratically-elected government down”.

So, what has sparked the civil unrest and what do China and Taiwan have to do with it?

Soloman Islands' Prime Minsiter Manasseh Sogavare addresses the UN General Assembly in New York.

How are China and Taiwan involved?

At the centre of a deepening rift between the central government and Malaita Province — the most populous island in the Solomon Islands archipelago —  is, somewhat surprisingly, foreign policy.

Solomon Islands had previously been among only a handful of countries with diplomatic ties to Taipei rather than Beijing — a significant proportion of which are in the South Pacific.

But in September 2019, Mr Sogavare established formal diplomatic ties with China.

The ABC reported at the time that some $US500 million ($730 million) worth of financial aid had been promised by Beijing to the Solomons — one of the Pacific’s poorest nations — in exchange for the move.

This led to Taiwan terminating its diplomatic relations with Solomon Islands after 36 years.

“We sincerely regret and strongly condemn the [Solomon Islands] government’s decision to establish diplomatic relations with China,” Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said at the time.

Malaita Province Premier Daniel Suidani has been outspoken in his opposition of the national government’s decision to switch to China, and South Pacific geopolitical researcher Ed Cavanough said there was evidence that a relationship between the province and Taiwan remained in some form.

Taiwan provided COVID-19 assistance such as personal protective equipment and food aid to Malaita, which Mr Cavanough said was in contravention of national law in Solomon Islands.

Mr Suidani also travelled to Taiwan in May 2021 for medical treatment.

Why did this cause a rift in the Solomons’ politics?

Mr Sogavare said the decision to formalise ties with China was putting Solomon Islands on “the right side of history”.

But not all agreed, with opposition politicians fiercely criticising the move.

In August 2019, a group of senior politicians published an open letter condemning the shift in relations.

“We believe the long-term interests of our country — in terms of our development aspirations, as well as respect for democratic principles, human rights, rule of law, human dignity, and mutual respect — lie with Taiwan, not the PRC [People’s Republic of China],” it read.

It also warned that establishing ties with Beijing could see land rights, rule of law and cultural heritage in Solomon Islands “compromised”.

“We are aware of important lessons from many countries — including in our region — who are locked in a serious debt trap as a result of their giving in to China’s lures.”

Mr Suidani has continued to rail against the decision, which Mr Cavanough said has served him to leverage “incredible” political popularity in Malaita Province.

“We are strongly opposed to PRC communist ideology and investment,” Mr Suidani was quoted by the Solomon Times newspaper as saying in May last year.

