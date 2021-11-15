Gonsalves shrugs off criticisms of his gov’t COVID vaccine mandate

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves is reminding Vincentians that there has to be a balance between health and the economy as the vaccine mandate comes into effect on Friday, 19 November.

Gonsalves, who appeared on Boom 106.9 Monday morning, stated that many of the criticisms expressed were factors taken into consideration before the mandate was imposed.

“I do not want to see anyone lose their job, but we will not get back to normalcy unless the frontline or strategic persons in public and private sector take the vaccine. The economy of this small country will be badly affected, and the health of our people will be badly affected,” Dr Gonsalves suggested.

Students, teachers and other frontline workers, including the sergeant at Arms in the Parliament, have all tested positive for the virus on the island. And this, the prime minister believes, should highlight the importance of frontline workers becoming vaccinated.

In response to a caller, Dr Gonsalves said that if there is an 80 percent vaccination rate, then there is no need for any government to implement a vaccine mandate on the population.

“Every situation is different. But, the overall context for us to get back to normalcy we have to use the best tool in the toolbox, and that is the vaccine,” he added.

The prime minister shrugged off suggestions that as a result of the mandate, many persons will go jobless, instead of pointing out that several projects are on stream, but those people should get vaccinated to protect those with whom they work.

He conceded that there are likely going to be people in certain types of jobs, specifically within the private sector, who will lose their employment status due to the mandate.

“We have several significant initiatives, which are economic initiatives, which are going on right now, and they will expand in their roll-out, several big projects, some big foreign investments,” noted Dr Gonsalves.

One such initiative is constructing the Sandal project, which is expected to hire approximately 900 persons.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is said to be amongst countries with the lowest vaccination rate in the region.