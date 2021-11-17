Gibraltar cancels Christmas celebrations amid sharp rise in COVID cases

While the government has called upon the public to “exercise their own judgement”, they have “strongly” advised against any social events for at least the next four weeks, discouraging people from holding private Christmas events. Gibraltar has seen a steady increase in active cases of COVID-19 throughout October and November, which has gained pace over the past few days.

Health Minister, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, described the increase in case numbers as “drastic”, encouraging people to come forward to receive their booster vaccine.

The government has advised members of the public to wear masks, avoid large gatherings and maintain social distancing.

They also advised people to “conduct themselves in a cautious and sensible manner”, reminding the public that “we are still in a global pandemic and that people are losing their lives every day all over the world.”

Gibraltar has seen an average of 47 cases per day over the last seven days.

