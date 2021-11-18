Fauci: COVID-19 hospitalizations rising among vaccinated

COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising among people who are fully vaccinated, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease.

Fauci discussed what was driving virus surges in hot spots around the U.S.

“What we’re starting to see now is an uptick in hospitalizations among people who’ve been vaccinated but not boosted,” Fauci said Tuesday. “It’s a significant proportion, but not the majority by any means.”

In a White House COVID-19 Response Team briefingon Wednesday, Fauci stressed the importance of vaccines and highlighted their efficacy.

“We have 62 million Americans eligible for vaccines who are still not vaccinated. The data that I show you do not lie. Vaccines protect you, your family, and your community,” he said, speaking alongside U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “And importantly, it is not too late, as Dr. Walensky has said. Get vaccinated now.”

Yahoo NewsYahoo News