ECSRC Warning: Companies offering fraudulent financial services in SVG

This WARNING is issued by the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission (“the Commission /ECSRC”) pursuant to Article 5(q) of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission Agreement 2020, the Securities Act 2001 (No. 21 of 2001) of the Laws of the Commonwealth of Dominica and the Securities Act Chapter 261 of the Laws of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Commission cautions the general public that BTSave, EZ2GO Ltd., Broker Z and GrouPolo Ltd, purportedly registered in the Commonwealth of Dominica and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines may be engaged in offering fraudulent financial services and products to the public. The Commission advises that these entities are neither licensed nor authorised by the Commission.

The general public is therefore urged to exercise extreme caution and to undertake all necessary due diligence before transacting or dealing with the above-named entities and any affiliated entities or websites.