Driver in custody following the death of 7 year old student Jaden Bobb

The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a motor vehicular accident that resulted in the death of a seven-year-old student.

According to reports, on 17.11.21, Mr Leron Gordon, 40 years chauffeur of Chateaubelair was driving motor vehicle H-6405 from Chateaubelair heading towards Kingstown.

At about 7:15 a.m. while driving along the public road in Keartons, Barrouallie, motor vehicle H-6405 collided with Jaden Bobb, a seven-year-old student of Barrouallie, who was a student of the School for Children with Special Needs. Jaden was in the company of his grandmother at the time of the accident.

The child was taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical treatment where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver is in police custody assisting with the investigations.

A post mortem examination will be conducted on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death. This is the fifth (5th) fatal accident recorded for 2021.