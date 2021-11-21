Dominican Republic Deport Over 1,500 Haitians

The Dominican Republic tries to stop immigration through actions such as the suspension of its visa program for Haitian students and the prohibition of public health care for undocumented citizens.

On Saturday, Haiti’s Support Group for Refugees and Returnees (GARR) denounced that the Dominican Republic has deported 1,541 Haitians since November 17. Among them are 153 pregnant women, 128 children, and 9 nursing mothers.

“On November 17 and 18, 2021, at the end of Daniel Supplice’s mission, Dominican immigration agents repatriated a total of more than 400 people to Ouanaminthe and Belladère Centro,” the GARR said.

The Zanmi Timoun Foundation also indicated that Dominican agents have deported nearly 200 unaccompanied Haitian children since January. This action violates internationally recognized children’s rights.

In recent weeks, the Dominican Republic and Haiti have experienced tensions due to the increase in deportations of Haitians, some of whom reported having been victims of physical abuse and sexual assaults.

“The GARR is deeply shocked by the inhumane treatment to which these people, especially women and children, have been subjected,” the human rights defenders said, adding that they collected testimonies from victims who were attacked by Dominican soldiers.

Besides strengthening control of the border with Haiti, the Dominican Republic tries to stop immigration through actions such as the suspension of its visa program for Haitian students and the prohibition of public health care for undocumented citizens.

The Dominican authorities allege that these provisions are due to increased insecurity in the neighboring country. Human rights defenders, however, denounce that these actions are part of a racist policy in the Dominican Republic.