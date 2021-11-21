COVID hospitalizations on the rise in New York

PIX11 — As the holiday season quickly approaches, New York continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to state data released Saturday.

Nearly 6,100 people per day are testing positive for COVID-19 in New York. That’s up 22% from roughly 5,000 for the seven days through Nov. 11. It’s also the highest seven-day average since mid-April.

The vast majority of the state’s 62 counties are seeing a sharp uptick in new COVID-19 positives, from a 32% increase in cases over the seven days through Thursday on Long Island, to a 37% increase in Niagara County.

And hospitals in New York reported 2,249 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of Friday, up 20% from the previous Friday.