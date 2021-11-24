Countries across Europe report record cases

European countries are reporting record numbers of daily Covid infections as a worrying surge sweeps across the continent, putting hospitals under pressure ahead of winter.

In Slovakia, an additional 10,315 cases were recorded in the latest 24-hour period, health ministry officials said on Wednesday.

It means the country – with its population of about 5.5 million – now has the highest per capita infection rise worldwide.

Ministers are due to debate later today whether to impose a short-term lockdown. President Zuzana Caputova said it was “an unpopular measure, but absolutely unavoidable”.

Neighbour Poland, whose government has been reluctant to implement new measures, has reported 28,380 new daily cases, while daily infections in the Czech Republic have breached 25,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The surge in cases comes despite many countries already having some restrictions in place, such as barring unvaccinated people from visiting restaurants, cinemas and other services.

Meanwhile, Austria has this week returned to a full national lockdown. People have been asked to work from home and non-essential shops have closed as cases there have also risen sharply.

BBC