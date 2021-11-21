CARICOM Heads Expected in Barbados To Celebrate The Nations Republic Status

Cabinet Secretary Hugh Allman has announced that Barbados expects several Caribbean Community (CARICOM) heads of government to attend celebrations to mark the Island’s transition to republic status come November 30.

Allman stated that Barbados had invited all CARICOM heads of state and government.

And local reports indicate that seven have so far indicated they will attend.

In addition, the Barbados Cabinet Secretary disclosed that his country had sent invitations to the heads of government of Liberia and Ghana. Still, he indicated that if they are unable to attend, they may send messages.

Organisers of the celebrations to mark the transition of Barbados to republic status expect Prince Charles to arrive on November 29 as the representative of Queen Elizabeth.

The Cabinet Secretary described the Prince of Wales’ attendance and participation in the celebrations as a good indication of the relationship between Barbados and the UK.

He also said all arriving dignitaries would comply with COVID-19 protocols.

Minister of Science, Innovation and Smart Technology, Senator Kay McConney told a news conference that the transition to republic status would not change her country’s identity.

“”November 30 will still be known as Independence Day. And Barbados will still be known as Barbados, not the Republic of Barbados, not Barbados, the Republic. We will simply be known as Barbados,” the Barbados Government Information Service quoted her as saying.

She said the President-elect, Dame Sandra Mason, will function similarly to her current role as Governor-General.

However, McConney said the main difference would be that Dame Sandra Mason will be assuming the role of president as a bona fide Barbadian head of state, not acting on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen.