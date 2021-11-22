Calliaqua police launches investigation into livestock theft in the district

Officers stationed at the Calliaqua Police Station have launched an investigation into a series of theft of livestock in the district.

According to a press release from the police persons who have reported the theft of Sheep over the past three (3) weeks are asked to contact the Calliaqua Police Station in person or call telephone number 1784-458-4200.

Meanwhile

A set of keys were found in front of Coreas Hazels Inc. Automotive Department at Lower Bay Street, Kingstown and are presently in the custody of the police.

The owner is kindly asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at Police Headquarters to identify and claim. All enquiries can be made to telephone numbers 1784-456-1810 or 1784-457-1211.