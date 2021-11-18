All Over For [Cornelius John]- Morgan And Nelson Acquitted +Video

Senator Ashelle Morgan and Deputy DPP Karim Nelson have been acquitted of charges bought against them in the Cornelius John matter.

Cornelius John according to his Lawyer Kay Bacchus was shot, beaten and threatened in his own home on April 13.

Nelson and Morgan was charged ;

Threatening Language against Mr Cornelius John in respect of complaints made by Mrs Nicole John;

Threatening Language against Mr Cornelius John in respect of a complaint made by Ms Ashelle Morgan;

Wounding and Unlawful discharge of firearm against Mr Karim Nelson in respect of complaints by Mr Cornelius John; and

Assault with intent to commit Wounding against Ms Ashelle Morgan in respect of a complaint by Mr Cornelius John.