AdventHealth tells its 36,000 employees to get jab by Dec 6 or lose job

Florida’s AdventHealth issued a deadline for it’s 36,000 employees, get the first jab by December 6 and the second jab by January 4 or lose your job. That puts 9,360 non-vaccinated AdventHealth employees in Florida in a very difficult spot. Here’s why,
-
The unpopular (and likely unconstitutional) Biden vaccine mandate is facing significant legal pushback. Florida and a majority of other states and businesses have filed federal-court challenges to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule aimed at requiring tens of millions of workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The rule has been put on hold after an order by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which hears cases from Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.
-
Under these conditions, why wouldn’t AdventHealth wait until the case is settled before attempting to trample the bodily autonomy of their employees? Especially in Florida, a state with tremendous sympathy for personal choice and freedom.
-
Earlier this year, Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning so-called vaccine passports or requiring proof of vaccination, and Florida lawmakers also passed a law that includes a vaccine passport ban. That rule went into effect on Sept. 16 and would be enforced by the Department of Health.
-
Further rebuking the Biden administration, Florida’s Republican-controlled Legislature on Wednesday passed a measure that seeks to prevent workers from being required to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The vote was 78-39.
-
So an AdventHealth employee who chooses not to receive the covid vaxx is placed in an unusual situation. Do you yield to this unconstitutional federal mandate? Do you follow the Florida state law that protects you? Apparently, you can’t be fired for not getting the vaccine, according to Florida rules..
There is robust discussion under this video on YouTube. In some of the comments, the Adventist Church is scornfully decried (by non Adventists) for supporting the Biden mandate in a state with protections against it. That’s embarrassing.
Here are some of the comments:
-
Alan —“This is GOOD to KNOW. Now instead of cancelling my “Health” care with them at the END of the month, I’ll do it TOMORROW. Thanks for reporting this!”
-
John — “US Appeals court along with OSHA said “stay” on mandate. I hope AdventHealth gets class-actioned into bankruptcy.”
-
Surf Monkey — “AS a person who grew up in the Seventh-day Adventist faith and worked and lived in conjunction to Advent Health. I am really embarrassed and angry about this. This is everything we have been against for the last 165 years.”
-
Rick—”Advent Health. 7th Day Adventist Church? Does Psalm 91 exist? Why the jab? Have you been compromised?”
-
ZP—”From a hospital that has Scripture and Christ throughout its hallways!!! You would think a religious exemption would be automatic for those who do not want the V.”
-
Code Tech—”I guess the new motto of Seventh-day Adventists is “Trust the Science”.
-
Justice4all—”Adventist health is much like Adventist church-lost in ideology and rules.” (that hurts).
-
Silverspike—”They are even trying to require people who work from home 100% remotely to be vaccinated. This is insanity. I know this because my wife works from home for them. “
-
Dale—”Watch Advent feign shock when they have staff shortages.”
-
Lamont—”This is great! About time an employer stands up for stopping this COVID anti-vax nonsense. Love it.”
-
Susan—”Note to AH: While attempting to stay in the good graces of Medicaid/Medicare, you lose a good percentage of talented staff. How will you maintain the income levels you crawl in bed with the gov’t with to keep? This is the biblical adultery behavior model: the love of money.”
-
justcurioustexas—”It is really all about federal dollars, not about doing the right thing.”