40% of Israeli Covid-19 cases in children under 12

Nearly 40% of Israel’s Covid-19 patients are below the age of 12, the country’s Health Ministry has said.

Officials said that of 6,505 Israelis currently infected with the disease, 2,574 of those are children.

The announcement comes as the government launched its vaccination campaign for children aged 5-11 this week. Around 1.2 million children will be inoculated with two doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the coming months.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had his nine-year-old son vaccinated in front of media on Tuesday and urged other lawmakers to set a similar example.

Israel recently emerged from a fourth Covid-19 wave which saw daily infections peak at more than 8,000 cases per day. But daily infections have been relatively low for the last few weeks and million of people have now received a third booster jab.

But despite the country’s progress, the government has extended “Green Pass” regulations meant to restrict access to certain venues to vaccinated or recovered individuals for another two weeks.