Developing Countries Pleased With Progress in WTO Fisheries Subsidies Negotiations

Geneva – In the lead up to the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12), developing countries are signalling that there is a high-level constructive dialogue in the ongoing fisheries subsidies negotiations (FSN), with their developed country counterparts. The FSN, which has been ongoing for the last 20 years, is now at a critical stage, as Members of the WTO are mere 12 days away from the beginning of the Ministerial (the highest decision-making body of the organization), where Ministers will meet in Geneva, to decide on a number of critical matters before the institution.

Speaking on the condition on anonymity, News784 was reliably informed by persons close to the negotiations in Geneva, that for the first time in over twenty years, there is a high level of constructivism amongst members on the fisheries file, and in particular, developed nations have been engaging with developed nations, in trying to find an outcome in the interests of all members.

The fisheries subsidies negotiation’s objective is intended to enshrine disciplines in eliminating subsidies to Illegal Unreported Unregulated (IUU) fishing and for prohibiting certain forms of fisheries subsidies that contribute to overcapacity and overfishing, with special and differential treatment for developing and least-developed countries.

This has significant importance for the developing countries, as well as Pacific and Caribbean nations in particular, given the high dependency of our economies to the fisheries sector, where food security is even more critical, as well as ensuring that those in the industry are able to have the capacity to do so sustainably, whilst protecting the resource itself.

‘’ There is a level of optimism that we have not seen in the WTO for a long time on this file. Even though we are cautiously optimistic, we believe that we can get it done. As developing countries, we have been constantly articulating our positions, and fully engaged with our developed country counterparts, and there have been many positive movements towards an outcome ahead of MC12. We have not seen this in a long time’’, said a reliable source.

Another source speaking on anonymity mentioned that ‘’Whilst there may be one or two large developing nations not fully onboard with the compromises being forged, the vast majority of developing nations are pleased with the traction taking place”.

‘’The new Director-General (Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala), has really hit the ground running in the few months that she has been there, and there is immense goodwill and energy by members in trying to reach this outcome. We have not seen such energy in recent times, and both developing and developed countries are rallying around, to find a positive outcome’’, the source said.

Negotiations in Geneva continue, with Members hoping to conclude before or at latest, during MC12.