Wyllie questions gov’t relocation of school in flood-prone area

The New Democratic Party’s Caretaker for the Marriaqua Constituency Bernard Wyllie is questioning the decision to temporarily relocate schools to the former E. T. Joshua airport site.

Speaking on the New Times program last Friday, Wyllie said it is a known fact that the area is flood-prone which was evidenced by Girls High School students having to use stones to get through the main entrance following rainfall.

Wyllie added that this country’s government operates in an ad hoc manner in its decision making purely for political mileage.

He said the Government, which prides itself on the so-called Education Revolution, continues to fail our students relative to planning and preparation.