Venezuela, Russia Condemn New US Aggressions Against Nicaragua

Venezuela and Russia condemned the new wave of unilateral sanctions that the United States and its allies will apply against the Nicaraguan people and the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) government led by President Daniel Ortega.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed the Reinforcing Nicaragua’s Adherence to Conditions for Electoral Reform Act (Renacer), which establishes new arbitrary sanctions against the Central American nation with the purpose of prompting a “regime change.” Besides promoting the coordination of sanctions with Canada and the European Union (EU), the Renacer Act empowers the Biden Administration to evaluate Nicaragua’s participation in the Dominican Republic-Central America Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA-DR) and to use its influence to obstruct multilateral loans to the Ortega administration. Through provisions such as these, the Act uses trade and financial pressure as a political blackmail mechanism.

In response to this new violation of international law, Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia rejected the Renacer Act and ratified the respect of the Bolivarian nation for the results of the Nicaraguan presidential elections held on Nov. 7. “We strongly condemn the U.S. aggressions against the brother people of Nicaragua, which gave a forceful demonstration of democracy in its recent electoral process. From Venezuela, we reiterate our absolute support for Sandino’s Nicaragua,” he said.

“The Monroe Doctrine is an unburied corpse. The Americas belong to all our free and sovereign peoples… Enough of trying to twist wills and suffocate progressive governments by applying unsuccessful recipes that will only harm the Nicaraguan people”.

President Maduro Sets Subnational ‘Rapid Action Fund’

On Thursday, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro announced that his administration will create a “rapid action fund” so that the 23 governors and 335 mayors to be chosen in the Nov. 21 elections can resolve problems the citizenry poses to them without any hindrance.

“All resources needed to develop this initiative have been already allocated. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and I are working closely on it,” Maduro assured and stressed the importance of listening to the citizenry demands to strengthen democracy.

“The new strategy will also bring better times for Venezuelans, who have suffered the impact of the U.S. economic blockade amid the pandemic,” he stressed, recalling that this coercive policy has caused over US$63 billion lost in his country’s food, health, transportation, communications, and technology sectors. Amid this situation, the Maduro administration has yet managed to give food vouchers to over 7,5 million vulnerable families and advances in the massive COVID-19 vaccination, thanks to which over 32,2 have been fully immunized against the disease.

Venezuela reaffirms its commitment to defend the sovereignty and rights of its people

During her speech at the 41st General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), the Minister of People’s Power for Science and Technology, Gabriela Jiménez-Ramírez, assured that the Venezuelan government has managed to maintain all its educational, scientific and cultural programmes, despite the serious effects caused by the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States.

From Paris, France, the head of the Venezuelan delegation called on Unesco and its authorities to pronounce themselves on the unilateral coercive measures that threaten human rights in 30 countries around the world. “Ladies and gentlemen, despite this terrorist action of the blockade imposed by the Government of the United States of America, Venezuela maintains all its programmes for the welfare of the population! Millions of human beings suffer the criminal and unjust measures imposed by the hegemonic and warlike powers,” he added.

“Although the COVID-19 pandemic has widened the social inequalities in the world, in Venezuela, we have reached 70% of the vaccination of the people. In education, with the programme A drop of love for my school, we have managed to get 8.7 million children into the classroom,” he said.

Venezuela receives 250 Venezuelan nationals from Peru with the Plan Vuelta a la Patria (Return to the Homeland Plan).

In compliance with the instructions of the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, to reinforce the Return to the Homeland Plan, a new day of massive repatriation was activated, to return to the country a total of 250 Venezuelan nationals from Peru.

The Conviasa Airbus 340-200 aircraft took off on Thursday from Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima with the Venezuelan men and women who voluntarily decided to return to the country and be reunited with their families.

With those who returned on this occasion, there are now 6,840 Venezuelans who have been repatriated from Peru under the Return to the Homeland Plan, bringing the total number of Venezuelans who have benefited from this programme to 27,197, which, despite the health crisis, continues to promote family reunification in Venezuelan territory and to rescue compatriots who migrated in search of a dream they did not find from precarious situations.

Venezuela Tells Russia of Interest in Eurasian Economic Union

In a meeting organized by the Valdai Discussion Club, the Foreign Minister said that, as part of this group, he could carry out useful work for all members of the Eurasian Economic Union and Venezuela.

In another part of his speech, he said that both countries can jointly develop an energy partnership with African nations with great potential in that sector.

The Venezuelan minister said, in the framework of an official visit to Moscow that began on Monday, he considers that an alliance between Venezuelan and Russian companies with African companies can be a win-win path.

He recalled that his country’s natural resources were plundered by US multinationals, which took away all their rights and left “almost nothing for the Venezuelan people”.

Plasencia affirmed that Venezuela does not want that fate for Africa, for which he offered himself as legal advisor to improve its commercial relations and alliances to facilitate the exploitation, production and investment in its energy resources.

Venezuela: 79,4% Of Voting Machines Ready For Nov. 21 Elections

On Tuesday, Venezuela’s Electoral Council (CNE) announced that 79,4 percent of the voting machines to be used in the Nov. 21 subnational elections are ready and 19 out of 23 states have all the necessary technological equipment to develop this process.

“We are prioritizing the early installation and diagnosis of the Integrated Authentication System and the 1,875 voting machines to be used in these elections. We want to ensure that automated voting is safe”, the CNE President Pedro Calzadilla insisted. Authorities appointed 750 CNE technicians to audit the machines and computer system through a strict protocol, which includes the analysis of the database, infrastructure configuration, IT security protocols, and the interaction between the voting machines and the counting center.

On Monday, this team analyzed 35 voting machines with their respective systems in four municipalities of the Anzoategui State: Bolivar, Aragua, Diego Bautista Urbaneja, McGregor, and the Acevedo Municipality in the Miranda State. The equipment review showed no failure or contingency.

The Homeland for All (PPT), Democratic Unity Bureau (MUD), Alliance for Change (APC), and Venezuelan Popular Unity Party (UPV) militants validated the effectiveness and transparency of the work carried out by the technicians. Although the CNE technicians must finish auditing all electoral technology infrastructure by Nov. 15, their work will continue once the citizens vote since these experts must audit voter data and campaign spending from Nov. 22 to Dec. 3.

Venezuela Authorize Cuban Vaccine Abdala in Children From 2-11

During a visit to the Instituto Psicopedagógico El Ávila, in Caracas, the Venezuelan Vice President supervised the beginning of the vaccination process in this population group, prioritizing those infants suffering from any illness or disability that compromises the immune system.

In statements to the press, Rodriguez recalled that the Venezuelan health authorities had previously authorized the use of the Cuban drug Soberana 02 in the infant population, and will also give the go-ahead to another injectable of Chinese manufacture.

“We have the vaccines to immunize all children between two and 11 years old, first of all, those who present some immunological deficiency”, emphasized the dignitary, when reiterating the call to the citizenship to go to the vaccination centers.

The Vice President of Venezuela ratified the commitment of the Bolivarian Government to immunize more than 90 percent of the population by the end of 2021.