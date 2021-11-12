SVG to receive two Field Hospitals

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will receive two (2) forty-bed field hospitals at an estimated value of USD1,348,819.41 from the United States Southern Command’s Humanitarian Assistance, Exercises and Coalition Affairs Directorate.

H.E. Linda Taglialatela, Ambassador of the Embassy of the United States of America to St. Vincent and the Grenadines will officially hand over the donation at a ceremony slated to be held on Wednesday 17th November 2021 at the E.T. Joshua Tarmac, Arnos Vale from 9:00 a.m. Prime Minister, Dr The Hon. Ralph E. Gonsalves will receive the donation on behalf of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and deliver remarks at the ceremony.

The two (2) forty-bed field hospitals donated to the local health sector will be used at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and the Bequia Hospital.