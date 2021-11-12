Vincy Man Who Killed His Wife In The BVI Ordered Deported

St. Vincent native Lennox Da Silva, who in 2017 killed his wife at their Greenland apartment, has been ordered deported.

In an Order dated the 14th October, 2021, made under section 40(1)(b) and (c) of the Immigration and Passport Act (Revised Edition 2013), Governor John Rankin ordered that Da Silva be deported.

In 2019, Da Silva was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison.

“I, John Rankin CMG, Governor of the Territory of the Virgin Islands, in exercise of the power conferred on me by section 40(1)(b) and (c) of the Immigration and Passport Act (Revised Edition 2013) do hereby order the said Lennox Da Silva to leave the Territory of the Virgin Islands on or before the expiration of seven days from the date on which a copy of this Order is served on him by an immigration officer or a police officer, and thereafter to remain out of the Territory.”

Further, that he orders that Da Silva be placed on board the first available ship or aircraft about to leave the Territory and, “that the said Lennox Da Silva may be detained until he is placed on a ship or an aircraft, unless he appeals to the Governor in writing against the making of this Order before the expiration of the said period of seven days.”

Court Records

According to court records, at the time in June 2017, Da Silva along with his wife Mrs. Nelson-Da Silva and two children — an 11-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl, lived in Tiger’s Apartment in Greenland.

On June 10, 2017, police attended to a call from a neighbour and arrived at the premises, where they saw the accused standing in the entrance of his home.

He was allegedly unable to leave the premises, as neighbours had blocked him in.

On the ground behind him was his wife, laying lifeless.

The two children, who were noted to be present at the time of the incident, were taken out of the apartment and to a safe location by neighbours.

The story further unfolded when the accused was arrested.

Under police questioning, he stated that his wife had arrived home and began packing her things, indicating that she was leaving him.

He disclosed that he had suspected his wife of cheating and had followed her earlier the same day.

An argument ensued, and she allegedly shouted, “I don’t know why the gunman dem didn’t kill you.” The Crown had noted that the accused was shot multiple times in Jamaica in 2014, as a result of an attempted robbery.

It was at this point the accused indicated that “a feelings” came over him, adding he does not recall getting the knife, he just saw blood.

However, later on in the interview, he indicated that he first stabbed her, then held her head from behind and slit her throat.

“Something took over my spirit. I apologize,” he allegedly told police.

To the court, the accused said, “I’m sorry. Please pray for me. Sometimes things happen that we don’t want happen.”

