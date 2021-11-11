The Top Seven Premium Compact SUVs In The USA

The cream of the luxury crossovers

The compact crossover SUV class in America comprises mainstream volume models such as the Toyota RAV4 and Nissan Rogue, as well as premium-brand models such as the Audi Q5 and BMW X3. This is an extremely important class for automakers in the US to be active in, as these vehicles are the top-selling normal passenger cars after trucks in America. In 2020, Toyota sold 430,387 units of the RAV4s in the US, Honda 333,502 of the CR-V, Chevrolet 270,994 of the Equinox, and Nissan 227,935 of the Rogue. These are the five most popular compact crossover SUVs.

Luxury compact crossovers with premium badges such as the Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, and Lincoln Corsair sell in lower numbers because they demand a significant premium over their cheaper, mainstream rivals. In exchange for the brand image and premium finishes, automakers can charge more for these vehicles and although they sell in lower numbers than their non-premium rivals, they are typically still the top-selling vehicles in these manufacturers’ ranges.

Why Is This Vehicle Class So Popular?

For the majority of Americans, the compact crossover ticks all the boxes. The compact crossover has displaced traditional sedans such as the Chevy Malibu, Toyota Camry, and Honda Accord on the sales charts because of its breadth of talents and versatility. This has caused GM, Ford, and Chrysler to abandon the sedan segment altogether, as the market segment continues to shrink. Here are just a few advantages compact crossovers have over mid-size sedans such as the Accord or Camry:

They have a smaller footprint on the road and are easy to maneuver and park

Their increased height gives the driver a better view of the road

Their increased ground clearance allows them to traverse bad roads

Flexible seating configurations are available and sometimes even include a third row

They offer car-like comfort and economy with many SUV benefits

They have a more trendy, adventurous image than a staid sedan

The Top Contenders – Ranked

Only the best will do if a compact crossover costs $36,000 or more and although there are plenty of good options in this class, only the following seven make the cut. Honorable mentions go to the Cadillac XT5, Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque, Jeep Cherokee, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Lexus NX, and other worthy rivals. They are still good cars in their own right, but we’ll have a look at the most highly rated vehicles in this category.



The top small luxury crossovers in the US are:

BMW X3. The X3 goes right to the top of the class for various reasons. It is an extremely competent overall package with a big range of powerful and efficient engine options, going all the way up to the 503-horsepower engine of the X3 M performance model. The mid-range models make more sense and offer better value for money. Even the base model with the four-cylinder engine offers excellent performance and fuel economy, a choice of RWD or AWD, and even a hybrid option. It is the sharpest-handling car in this class, yet still offers very good ride comfort, premium finishes inside, and very good interior space. It simply offers the best all-round talent of all but all this ability comes with a caveat and that is a relatively high starting MSRP of $43,000.

Acura RDX. The redesign of the 2019 model nearly catapulted the RDX to class honors, but it’s no disgrace losing to the X3. The dynamic handling comes as a surprise, as does the decorum with which it rides despite its handling talent. The cabin is roomy and fitted with a surprisingly long list of standard features and the exterior is attractive to most eyes. The 272-hp turbocharged four-cylinder is powerful but the sole engine option; at least both 2WD and AWD are offered on most models. Acura’s somewhat cumbersome infotainment system still does not convince and the low towing capacity of 1,500 pounds disappoints.

Volvo XC60. Volvo’s XC60 is perhaps its best product and its extremely elegant styling certainly helps to attract attention. Thankfully, it has more than a pretty smile and the comfortable ride coupled with the typically superb Volvo seats make for a very refined on-road experience. It doesn’t handly sharply, but the value of this talent is debatable in this class and it performs where it counts with a big trunk and engine choices extending all the way to the 415-hp plug-in hybrid T8 Polestar. Safety and driver-assistance features are right at the top of the class as befits a Volvo and although the infotainment can be tricky, it is actually very powerful once mastered.

Mercedes-Benz GLC. It’s not new anymore, but the GLC still ranks near the top of the class thanks to its class-leading MBUX infotainment system, roomy interior that still looks fresh and modern, and excellent comfort. It mostly mirrors its X3 rival’s approach with a base model at around $43,000 and a choice of RWD and AWD drivetrains, as well as an expensive performance model, in this case, the 469-hp Mercedes-AMG GLC 63. However, the range is not as well-rounded as the X3’s, which is just as comfortable but sportier, and offers more cargo space than the somewhat tight Mercedes. It also lags behind by getting fewer miles per gallon than the class-leading X3.

Audi Q5. It might not lead the field, but the Q5 is on the list of top contenders and this is no small feat in itself. It also has a rather high starting MSRP of around $43,000 like its compatriots, but the base engine is a powerful 261-hp unit. However, it’s good value considering that the competition offers only 2WD at the price and the Audi has standard Quattro AWD. Unfortunately, no 2WD option is offered, should you prefer it. However, several plug-in hybrids are available, as well as a top-performing S Q5 with 349 hp that competes with the second-tier X3 M40i and GLC 43 AMG, because the RS Q5 is not offered in America. The cabin is superbly built, handling and comfort very good, and the infotainment system easy to use, but a lack of 2WD, no proper M/AMG rival, and a tight trunk keep it off the podium.

Infiniti QX50. The QX50 does not lead the field, but counting in its favor are its comfortable ride and soft seats, spacious interior and trunk, excellent refinement, and lots of standard luxury features. The much-vaunted and complicated variable-compression engine is powerful enough but doesn’t deliver on its promise of ground-breaking gas mileage and the 2WD model’s 26 MPG combined consumption is worse than the BMW X3 sDrive30i’s 27 MPG. The somewhat irritating and unrefined CVT automatic transmission feels dated and the infotainment system frustrates.

Lincoln Corsair. Only just managing to make the list, the fact that the Corsair is essentially a posh Ford Escape is sometimes held against it. It doesn’t help that some interior finishes let it down and that there is no proper performance option either. Plenty of standard safety features are fitted, but some luxury packages are just too expensive. At least refinement is excellent, the ride comfortable, the styling attractive, and the starting price more affordable than rivals’. A hybrid is offered as well.

A New Wave Of Electric Compact Crossovers Is Looming

As the automobile industry is moving towards electrification, so is the SUV segment and several of the above market leaders are offered with some kind of electrification in the form of a hybrid version:

BMW X3 Hybrid

Audi Q5 Hybrid

Volvo XC60 Hybrid

Lincoln Corsair Hybrid

However, fully electric compact crossovers are starting to flood the market and here is an idea of the choice available among both mainstream and premium brands:

Tesla Model Y

Volkswagen ID.4

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback

Mercedes-Benz EQC

Jaguar I-Pace

Hyundai Nexo

Kia Niro EV

Volvo XC40 Recharge

One of the disadvantages of traditional SUVs has always been that they offer worse fuel economy than sedans and the electric SUV is set to change the market by offering cheaper motoring by filling up on electricity instead. SUVs also have plenty of space for batteries, so larger batteries can be fitted to negate the range deficit they would have in comparison to a normal electric sedan.

Conclusion

Many markets across the world is following the USA’s example in favoring crossover SUVs over normal cars, because these vehicles are just so much more versatile than cars. However, to meet the needs of premium buyers trading in their luxury nameplates, the luxury crossover market has been doing extremely well. They are typified by our list of top rivals in the compact class listed above but this list is bound to grow as more models are added. The stakes have never been higher in the compact luxury crossover market, but these seven candidates currently get our vote as the best of the best.