SVG records its 71st COVID-19 death, 37 new cases

COVID-19 DEATHS

A 59-year-old male who tested positive for COVID-19 on October 28th, 2021, died on November 6th, 2021, of COVID-19 pneumonia. The deceased was unvaccinated.

A 90-year-old female who tested positive for COVID-19 died on November 10th, 2021, of COVID-19 pneumonia. The deceased was partially vaccinated and had underlying conditions. Their deaths bring the death toll from COVID-19 to seventy-one (71).

Thirty-seven (37) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and seventy-eight (178) samples collected on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 20.8%. Fifteen (15) new rapid antigen-positive results were reported from flu clinics on November 9th, 2021.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There are currently twelve (12) patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. Eleven (11) patients are unvaccinated, and one (1) patient is partially vaccinated. Seventeen (17) patients are admitted to the COVID-19 wards at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. Fifteen (15) patients are unvaccinated and two (2) are partially vaccinated.

COVID-19 SUMMARY

No new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. One thousand one hundred and sixty-one (1161) cases are currently active and seventy-one (71) persons with COVID-19 have died. Five thousand two hundred and four (5204) cases of COVID-19 and three thousand nine hundred and seventy-two (3972) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended. The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.