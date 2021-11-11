Ottley Hall man gets 6yrs in prison for firearm and ammunition

Quincy Boyde of Ottley Hall was sentenced to five (5) years and six (6) months at Her Majesty’s Prison for unlawful possession of a firearm and six (6) rounds of ammunition.

He was charged for having in his possession one (1) Glock43 9mm pistol and six (6) rounds of 9mm ammunition at Arnos Vale on August 1, 2021.

Boyde appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Thursday, November 11, 2021, for trial and he was found guilty for the offences. He was sentenced to 5 years and 6 months for unlawful possession of a firearm and 7 months for unlawful possession of ammunition. Both sentences will run concurrently.

Meanwhile

Kemron Peters of Arnos Vale appeared at the Serious Offences Court for trial on 11.11.21 for allegedly being in unlawful possession of one (1) Taurus semi-automatic pistol and eighteen (18) rounds of 9mm ammunition without a license issued under the Firearm Act.

He was found guilty of both charges and sentenced to 5 years and 3 months for unlawful possession of a firearm and 2 years for unlawful possession of ammunition. Both sentences will run concurrently at Her Majesty’s Prison.

Peters was arrested and charged on August 1, 2021, at Arnos Vale.