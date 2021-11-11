Beef and pork land labourer and Butcher in court

Police have arrested and jointly charged Olrick Stevens, a 35-year-old labourer of Georgetown and Gregory Jacobs, a 45-year-old Butcher of San Souci with allegedly having in their possession a piece of rope, two (2) cutlasses, one (1) silver file, one (1) empty feed sack, one (1) blank handle knife, one (1) flashlight and one (1) plastic covering used in the course of the offence of theft.

The incident occurred at Rawacou on 8.11.21.

The accused were additionally charged with handling stolen goods. Stevens allegedly had in his possession 10lbs of beef while Jacobs had 362lbs of beef and 40lbs of pork reasonably suspected of being stolen or unlawfully obtained. The incident occurred at San Souci on 08.11.21.

Jacobs was further charged with allegedly knowing or believing one (1) brown and black cattle head to be stolen goods, he dishonestly received same for his own benefit. The incident occurred at San Souci between 05.11.21 and 08.11.21.

Both accused are expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charges.