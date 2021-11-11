MV Britannia Docks In Port Kingstown

Mainland St. Vincent welcomed its first cruise line for the 2020/2021 season after a brutal hit to the cruise sector in 2020.

MV Britannia, one of the world’s leading luxury cruise ships, docked in port Kingstown on Thursday 11 November 2021.

The ship, which has 15 decks, brought over 3600 passengers and a crew of 1398.

Minister of Tourism Carlos James said that cruise ships have been making calls to the Grenadines since August, and there was high anticipation for the arrival of the first cruise ship to port Kingstown in almost a year.

James said that tourists are booking SVG as a destination based on the protocols. He said there are also cruise bubbles that are made to accommodate only vaccinated persons.

In July, James said that all vendors must be fully vaccinated for the restart of the cruise season.

“Those who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to sell to the visitors as the government is attempting to control their movement and also the safety of locals”, James said.

James said once the vendor has met the requirement for the bubble, they will be able to come into the site to ply their trade, thus allowing them to continue making a living from the sector.

MV Britannia is a cruise ship of the P&O Cruises fleet. Fincantieri built her at its shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

Britannia is the flagship of the fleet, taking the honour from Oriana. She officially entered service on 14 March 2015 and was named by Queen Elizabeth II. Her first captain was Paul Brown.