Vincentian national dies in two car collision in Canada

A Vincentian national has died, and three other persons were seriously injured after the vehicle the national was driving was struck by another car trying to evade police on Sunday afternoon in West Grey, Ontario, Canada.

According to the SIU ( Special Investigations Unit ), around 1:25 p.m., a West Grey police officer attempted to stop a driver in the area of Priceville.

The driver fled and collided with another vehicle on Grey Count Road 4 near Concession Road 2, east of Durham.

The vehicle that was struck had a driver and two passengers. The driver died at the scene while the two passengers suffered severe injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that fled also suffered severe injuries.

The police have not released the name of the Vincentian national, stating the investigation procedure.

News784 was reliable informed that the national hails from the community of Villa.