31-year-old Vincentian killed in motorcycle crash in Canada

The Ontario Provincial Police say 31-year-old Vincentian national Justin Gun-Munro was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Caledon on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to King Street, between Mississauga Road and Heritage Road, for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Police said for unknown reasons Gun-Munro the rider of the motorcyclist was driving westbound and lost control. He was ejected from the motorcycle and was subsequently struck by a driver in the eastbound lanes.

The motorcyclist, a resident from Mississauga, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, investigators said.

Gun-Munro according to information worked with the City of Burlington as an I.T. Services staff member.

Mayor Marianne Meed Ward wrote, “Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of City of Burlington I.T. Services staff member Justin Gun-Munro who has passed away.

The flags at City Hall continue to stay down in honour of him and our thoughts are with all those who knew Justin during this incredibly difficult time.”