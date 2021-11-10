Body of UA student recovered from river in Tuscaloosa

(wvtm13) – The body of missing University of Alabama student Garrett Walker has been located, Tuscaloosa authorities say. Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley said Walker’s body was recovered by divers in the Black Warrior River around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

More of what it’s looking like here at the scene friends and family consoling one another. We are still waiting for officials to speak with us. @WVTM13 pic.twitter.com/Ti19d1LRq9 — Xavier Harris (@XavierWVTM13) November 9, 2021

Authorities in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday resumed a search for Garrett Walker, a 20-year-old University of Alabama student who went missing early Sunday morning after leaving a bar. Learn more in the video above.

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and Tuscaloosa Police Department search and dive teams are back in the Black Warrior River near the old Bama Belle dock looking for Walker.

Authorities recovered a clothing item belonging to Walker from the river on Sunday. His phone was found near the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk.

WVTM 13’s Xavier Harris reported Tuesday afternoon that the search was being expanded to land. Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley said “they aren’t leaving any stone unturned.”

Family and friends gathered on the UA campus Monday afternoon to pray for Walker’s safe return and for his family. Learn more in the video below.

Anyone with information is asked to call UAPD at 205-348-5454 or 911. Click here to share the missing person flyer on Facebook.