Quantity of pork lands Diamond man before the court

On 8.11.21, police arrested and charged Atiba Franklyn, a 49-year-old Farmer of Diamond with the offence of handling stolen goods.

Investigations revealed that that on 08.11.21, the Accused man allegedly had in his possession a quantity of pork reasonably suspected of being stolen or unlawfully obtained. The incident occurred at Diamond on 08.11.21.

Franklyn appeared before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge and pleaded not guilty. He was granted bail in the sum of $1500.00 with one surety.

The matter was adjourned to 11.11.21 and transferred to the Colonarie Magistrate Court.

Meanwhile

Police have arrested and charged Edwin Caine, a 46-year-old unemployed of Arnos Vale with the offence of Burglary.

According to investigations, the Accused man allegedly entered the dwelling house of a 59-year-old manager of the same address as a trespasser and stole several household appliances, some accouchement and personal items valued at $1095.00USD and $362.00ECC. The incident occurred at Arnos Vale on 04.11.21.

Caine appeared before the Serious Offences Court and plead not guilty. He was granted bail in the sum of $3800.00 with one surety. The matter was adjourned to 17.11.21