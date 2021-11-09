Only [fully vaccinated passengers] will be allowed into Guyana

SOURCE: CMC: The government of Guyana has announced that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed into the country.

“After the end of November, the mandate will be fully implemented. So, unless you’re fully vaccinated, you’re not going to be allowed. So, people have a chance to get themselves in compliance and once they do that, then they will be able to travel freely,” said Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony, adding that the measure goes into effect at the end of this month.

In the updated COVID-19 guidelines for November, only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to enter Guyana. But there have been objections from sections of society, requesting time to be fully vaxxed.

Dr Anthony said the government realised that many Guyanese would be barred from returning to the country and as such lifted the policy until the end of November.

“The challenge when we did that is that we discovered very quickly that there are some Guyanese who only took one of the doses and some of them took the dose and they have travelled abroad and to get back into the country would have caused that difficulty.