ECCB Launches Children’s Radio Programme in SVG

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) rolls out its children’s radio programme, dubbed: ECCB Children’s Connection in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on NBC Radio this Saturday, 13 November at 9:00 a.m.

The ECCB Children’s Connection Radio Programme is a 30-minute production for children aged 5 – 12. It features stories, lessons, quizzes and wise words. Children will also have the opportunity to win fun prizes.

Presenter at NBC Radio, Raisa Bruce-Lyle, will host the programme with her cohosts, Jordan Hunte and Jurell Gilbert, Grade Five students of the C W Prescod Primary School.

The radio programme is an extension of the ECCB Primary School Mentorship Programme, which began in 2007. Through this programme, ECCB staff along with officers from various government agencies and the private sector, conduct sessions with students from Grades Four to Six from a selected primary school in each ECCB member country.

The sessions are interactive and focus on the roles and functions of the ECCB, money and the economy, budgeting and saving, trade, culture, technology and international affairs. The C W Prescod Primary School is the ECCB’s Mentorship School in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

ECCB Children’s Connection radio programme was developed in response to requests to broaden the reach and impact of the ECCB Primary School Mentorship Programme.

The programme is also being aired on radio stations in the other seven ECCB member countries.