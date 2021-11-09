Bermuda slam SVG 3-0 in Concacaf Under-20 qualifiers

Bermuda romped to a comfortable shutout win over St Vincent & the Grenadines at the Concacaf Under-20 Championship Qualifiers in the Dominican Republic on Monday night.

Three unanswered second-half goals from Jazir Warner, Sincere Hall and substitute Stefan Jones, sent Cecoy Robinson’s team three points clear at the top of the Group C standings.

Bermuda made a positive start at the Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez with Jarryd Richardson and Warner both testing St Vincent goalkeeper Nickron Laidlow early in the contest.

The final match will see SVG U20 competing against Barbados U20 on Wednesday 10th November at 4:00 pm. Puerto Rico U20 will face Bermuda U20 in the following match which will conclude all the matches for the participants of Group C.

SVG U20 is currently ranked second in their respective group. Our boys can still qualify but will need Puerto Rico U20 to defeat Bermuda U20 and in turn, will need to register a victory against Barbados U20. Goals and results matter in the final set of matches in the group.

Both games will be streamed live via Concacaf’s Youtube and Facebook Pages.

SCORERS

Bermuda: Warner 48, Hall 74, Jones 83

TEAMS

Bermuda (3-5-2): M Perott – A Trott, N Furbert, C McDowall (sub: A Simons, 87 min) – D Hill (sub: J Joseph, 78), M Moreno (sub: R Robinson, 66), C Lugo Elibox, L Lewis (sub: K Mills, 87), S Hall – J Richardson (sub: S Jones, 78), J Warner. Substitutes not used: C Fubler, S Simmons. Booked: Moreno

St Vincent (4-4-2): N Laidlow – A Medica, T Marshall, A Charles, R Matthias (sub: T Bute, 73) – B Richards, D Hector (sub: K Hamlet, 90) O Velox, J Adams – R Wallace (sub: J Davis, 61), S Blake (sub: K Alexander, 61). Substitutes not used: J Jarvis, T Bibby, S Browne.