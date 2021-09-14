Lawyer Jomo Thomas says he has tested positive for Covid-19

Lawyer Jomo Thomas told the OMG morning show on Tuesday 14 September 2021 that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Thomas said he should have his second confirmation today, and he will then take it from there.

“Am sure ill do best in the circumstances. I am not overly concerned. I have a slight temperature that is fluctuating. I take my vitamins, I do my exercise and eat properly. I am pretty sure I will be well”.

When asked by Bing Joesph where he thought he might have come into contact with the virus, Thomas said it’s challenging to say.

“In the last week, I did not spend much time on the street; maybe, it could have been Thursday, but I don’t want to say Thursday because I may be saying something that is not necessarily correct”.

“I was at the protest on Thursday, but I wore a mask, but at one time I went up the street and forgot my mask, but I did not stay long, but it does not take a long time for any such thing to happen”.

Thomas said his mindset about the COVID-19 has not changed even though he has contracted the virus.

“I don’t know what the basis would be for a change in mindset, I have not had any position that is outlandish that should cause a rearrangement in my thoughts, ideas or opinions”.

Thomas said on the weekend; he felt unwell.

“There was no pain or anything. I felt I should drive up to Stubbs and get one of those Rapid tests, and I did not do it, and on Monday, when I went in, I decided to go to the clinic and check, and it confirmed what I thought.”.

Thomas said he did not attend court on Monday and stayed home mainly on the weekend.

He urged those he may have interacted with at the protest on Thursday, particularly if they are feeling feverish, to go and check themselves out.