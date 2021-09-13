Unvaccinated 41yro woman is St Vincent’s 13th COVID-19 death

A 41-year-old female who died suddenly at home on September 9th, 2021, was found to have succumbed to COVID-19. She was not previously known to be COVID-19 positive. She had no known underlying conditions and was unvaccinated. Her death brings the death toll from COVID-19 to thirteen (13).

Eight (8) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and twenty (120) samples processed on Sunday, September 12th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 6.7%.

Two (2) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. One hundred and eighty-three (183) cases are currently active and thirteen (13) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand five hundred and twenty-one (2521) cases of COVID-19 and two thousand, three hundred and twenty-five (2325) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission and severe COVID-19 disease, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended.

The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.