Carly John: Husband of Opposition Senator Slapped With Three Charges

Carly John, the husband of a St Vincent and the Grenadines opposition senator, was lapped with three charges on Monday over an incident last Thursday that left him seeking medical attention after being placed in a chokehold by Police.

Lawyer Kay Bacchus-Baptiste told News784 that Carly John was charged with resisting arrest by a police officer acting in the execution of duty.

They charged that he assaulted an officer acting in the due execution of duty.

Carly John was also charged with the assault of a second police officer, causing actual bodily harm to that officer acting in the due execution of duty.

The officers are Verrol Sam and Racquel Coombs.

John has been ordered to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday to answer the charges.

Lawyer Kay Bacchus-Baptiste speaking with News784 last Thursday, said the situation reminds her of George Floyd.

According to US media reports, George Floyd lost consciousness after a Minneapolis police officer placed him in a chokehold. He later died.

John, on Thursday, 9 September, had to seek medical attention and was given medication.