Alison Hinds says she’s Multi-Orgasmic, HoodCelebritty still a Virgin: Video

Imagine what you can do on a sprawling horse farm on the Caribbean island of Barbados.

For Alison Hinds , the well-known Roll it and control it gal of soca, that sprawling private space makes her lose control in the bedroom.

The disclosure was made while appearing as a guest on the Lip Service show hosted by Angela Yee .

Angela Yee is a panellist on the top-rated breakfast club show on Power 105.1 FM New York.

Hinds willingly divulged that she is multi-orgasmic and doesn’t know exactly how many times she can get off in one ‘session’.

The Soca Diva lives with her husband Edward Walcott on a privately owned horse farm in Barbados.

“I lose count after 7, 8 times. This is in one session I am talking about. It’s like one, another one, and this goes on”.

“We have no neighbours, so I can make all the noise I want,” Hinds told Yee.

But if you think Alison had the pot bubbling, it was Hoodcelebrityy who blew the lid off with her revelation.

Tina Pinnock, known professionally as HoodCelebrityy, told the other guests that they might not believe her, but, yes, she is still a virgin.

“I’ve never had anything inserted inside me. To be honest, I am trying to remember if a finger went inside, a finger, am not sure, I swear”.

The Walking Trophy singer said while a tongue was used on her, nothing went inside.

“Nothing inside, no d****s, no d***s. I had like humping, that sort of shit, you know”.

“To be honest, I want to have kids, so when I lose my virginity, it would be when I have my kids. And it would have to be with a special, different type of Niggia”.

When asked by Angela Yee if B**t sex is on her list, she said, “Hell No”.

“I don’t play with the butt; that’s just me. I’m germophobic”.

“Look to each his own. I had it done to me. I love it more than anything else, but I don’t eat anyone’s butt”, she told Yee.

HoodCelebritty , along with Alison Hinds , Stephanie Santiago and Co-Host of Lip Service Gigi Maguire , talked about multiple orgasms, broke boys, keeping your wig on and future projects.