SVG among Caribbean nations which sent medical supplies to Cuba

The Caribbean countries of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados, St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Lucia have sent 3,500 kg of medical supplies to the largest country in the Caribbean, Cuba.

The news was announced last Friday by the regional integration bank on its Twitter account, where it acknowledged the role of the four English-speaking Caribbean nations in organizing the much-needed medical aid to the Cuban people in coordination with Conviasa.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuba has sent international medical brigades to every country in the Caribbean to help the island nations confront and control the deadly virus; now, with Cuba facing one of its sharpest outbreaks in the 18 months since the novel coronavirus reached the nation’s shores, it will humbly receive the donations from its brother nations through an international air bridge established through the ALBA regional integration mechanism.

Due to the United States’ economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed against Cuba for more than sixty years, the largest of the Antilles had struggled to obtain crucial medical, food and sanitary inputs to meet the growing needs of the population.

The generous donation from its Caribbean brethren adds those originating over the past months from numerous countries worldwide, such as Nicaragua, Russia, Italy, Japan and Bolivia.