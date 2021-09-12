Pregnant woman shot and killed at her baby shower in Harlem

(WABC) — A pregnant woman was killed after she was shot in the head while trying to break up a fight at her baby shower in Harlem Sunday morning.

Police responded to calls of a woman shot at West 128th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 1:15 a.m.

According to police, officers found 31-year-old Shanice Young with a gunshot wound to the head, unconscious and unresponsive.

They say the woman was pregnant and was trying to break up a fight between two men at her baby shower when she was shot.

EMS took the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals in Harlem, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the woman’s ex-boyfriend, who was not invited, was one of the men involved in the fight.

No arrests have been made at this time.