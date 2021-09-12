Cases of Delta, Mu and Gamma in SVG, 41 new cases, 152 active

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment was informed by CARPHA on September 12, 2021, of the COVID-19 sequencing results of a positive sample collected from a patient in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on August 14, 2021.

The sample was received at the CARPHA lab on August 20, 2021, and sent to the COVID19 IMPACT Project lab on August 24, 2021. The COVID19 IMPACT project lab reported on September 11, 2021, to CARPHA that the Gamma variant of concern (VOC) – P.1 was detected in one sample.

The sample was from a Vincentian resident who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 while seeking care on August 14, 2021. This adult has not been vaccinated against COVID-19. Contact tracing of this Vincentian resident detected no other COVID-19 positive cases. This case was isolated and has since tested negative for COVID-19.

Forty-one (41) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from three hundred and eleven (311) samples processed on Friday, September 10th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 13.2%.

No new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. One hundred and fifty-two (152) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died. Two thousand four hundred and eighty-seven (2487) cases of COVID-19 and two thousand, three hundred and twenty-three (2323) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and The Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission and severe COVID-19 disease, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended.

The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.