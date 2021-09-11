Belize: Vaccine card or PCR test to enter grocery stores from October 1

Belizeans have three weeks to get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. If they don’t, they stand to be barred from all public spaces.

According to the Minister of Health Michel Chebat, October 1st is the deadline by which all Belizeans will have to present either a vaccine card or a Covid PCR test before being granted access to public buildings.

And if you’re thinking that this movement seeks to ban the unvaccinated only from government offices, you’ll need to think again because it would, in effect, ban the unvaccinated from office buildings, restaurants, and grocery stores.

On Saturday a caravan with flags reading “Free Belize” is headed into the Belmopan City area in protest of the announcement by the government.