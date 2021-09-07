Annamay Lewis Charged With throwing Missile: Lawyer

Annamay Lewis, the Layou resident, charged with injuring Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves at an August 5 protest, was charged with throwing missiles on Tuesday, September 7.

Lawyer Kay Bacchus Baptiste told NEWS784 on Tuesday afternoon that about four to five officers took Lewis to the Central Police Station in Kingstown earlier today.

Bacchus Baptiste said after her client was charged earlier today, she was granted bail and released. Lewis now faces two charges, that of wounding and throwing missiles.

“I asked the Police Commissioner what was she arrested for; he told me he wants to do an electronic interview with her. Now electronic interviews are not done for the kind of offence that she is charged with.

“I have already told him my client is not doing any electronic interview. She is already before the court. It is highly irregular. It is illegal to arrest Lewis on the very same offence.

“There case is weak. We have said so from the beginning. So now they have gone behind her lawyers back and arrested her. ”

Bacchus Baptiste said the police is trying to bolster their case. She said Lewis was kept in jail for four nights, which should have given them all the time they need to gather whatever information they needed from Lewis.

“She spent over the time. You charged her, and now one month after, you are arresting her again.” This is wrong, Bacchus Baptiste said.

On August 6, 2021, police charged Ms Annamay Lewis, a 56-year-old vendor of Layou, with wounding.

According to the investigations, on August 5, the accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded Mr Ralph Gonsalves, 74-year-old Prime Minister of Old Montrose (Dasent Cottage), by striking him on the right side of his head with an unknown object.

Lewis is expected back in court on September 15.