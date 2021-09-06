Venezuela Advances Towards a Political Stability Stage: Maduro

On Sunday, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro announced that the government delegation brought to the dialogues in Mexico a document which demands the immediate lifting of all economic sanctions against his country and the return of all Venezuelan bank accounts, assets, and gold.

“Besides being a well-founded document legally, it is supported to a large extent by a set of letters signed by private business associations to return all this to Venezuela,” Maduro said, recalling that there is an agenda of issues that has already been agreed in the first round of negotiations with the opposition-held in August.

The Bolivarian leader also mentioned that the dialogue process is proceeding with “the maximum of patience and strategic height… to seek an agreement for peace, recovery, prosperity and well-being of Venezuelans.”

Maduro added it is understood that the dialogue taking place with the opposition’s “Unitary Platform” also implies a negotiation with the United States government.

“When we sit at that table, we understand we sit with the U.S. government because that Unitary Platform includes politicians dependent on the opinions of the United States,” he said.

The Bolivarian leader also pointed out that the dialogue process will allow Venezuela to advance towards a new stage of stability as it resumes mutual recognition among political actors.

“With the national dialogue, we are advancing towards a new stage of political stability in which those sectors that had an agenda of violence today recognize the legitimacy of the Bolivarian government and the electoral path. The Venezuelan people want peace,” he said.

“In the Venezuelan political reality, there was never a duality of power. There is only one legitimate, revolutionary and constitutional government, which is recognized by the vast majority of the Venezuelan people.”

Telesur