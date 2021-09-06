Jason ‘Longie’ Nero killed in an apparently botched home invasion

For those who knew him, news of Jason ‘Longie’ Nero’s unnatural death was quite shocking.

The 39-year-old father of 2 young children was killed in his Campden Park home sometime early on Friday, September 2.

Longie worked as a mechanic from a space located below his house. This house is located merely one house away from the Lewis’ who lost their son in a police-involved shoot out on April 26, 2020.

Detective Sergeant Philbert Chambers was also shot to death in that incident, which occurred on that same street.

Nero’s preteen daughter was sleeping next door when he was fatally wounded. His one-year-old son and his teenage step-daughter slept elsewhere that night.

The home invaders, we were told, entered his upper-story dwelling through a kitchen window left opened and made off while Longie lay dying in their wake. The property, though burglarized, was not looted.

Here is a first-hand account of the situation as it played out: Watch Here

If you have any information that may lead to the apprehension of these perpetrators please contact your nearest police station.

JP Schwmon