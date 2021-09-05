Now is not the time to tempt fate to get COVID-19 – Gonsalves

On Friday, 3rd September, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonslaves urged Vincentians to exhibit discipline over the weekend, including the Monday and Tuesday holidays.

Prime Minister Gonsalves on Friday stated that the two public holidays were granted as a substitution for Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

Gonsalves urge citizens to stay indoors, and if they must be outside to avoid crowds as well as going to the beach.

“I know you want to blow off some steam, now is not the time to tempt fate to get COVID-19, especially given the variants going around like Delta, which is easily transmissible”.

The island, to date, has recorded three imported cases of the Delta variant, which have been controlled.

“There are cases of the delta variant in countries identified as homegrown, do not think we are immune to having a spike,” Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister stated that preparations are being made for the delta variant just if the worse happens.

On Tuesday, 31 August, Dr Roger Duncan said it’s just a matter of time before there is a community spread of the variant.

“We don’t have to look very far; just up north is Jamaica. I am convinced that it is a matter of time before we encounter possible community spread of the Delta variant. It’s much more transmissible, more people are likely to get infected and severely sick, and deaths could go up,” Duncan said.

Minister of Health St Clair Prince, on Tuesday 31 August, while speaking to the Delta Variant issue, said six samples had been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency for testing.

Prince said there are several areas of concern to health officials, these include;

Mass gatherings

Low vaccine uptake

Non-compliant with the mask-wearing mandate, and

misinformation

St Vincent has a positivity rate of below five per cent as mandated by the WHO. That five per cent is necessary for the reopening or relaxing of rules.

However, epidemiologist Tamara Bobb says that the falling number has begun to inch its way back up to five per cent.

On Friday, 3 September, Prime Minister Gonsalves stated that many deaths and hospitalisations could be avoided if Vincentians get vaccinated.

There are currently 54 active cases on the island.