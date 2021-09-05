COVID in SVG: 16 new cases, 54 currently active

Sixteen new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in St Vincent and the Grenadines over a three day period.

According to a release from the Ministry of Health, six (6) new COVID-19 cases were reported over the period September 1st to 2nd 2021.

Three (3) new cases were reported from two hundred and six (206) samples processed on Wednesday, September 1st, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 1.5%.

Another three (3) new cases were reported from two hundred and eighty-eight (288) samples processed on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 1.0%.

No new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

Ten new cases were reported from three hundred and four (304) samples processed on Friday, September 3rd, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 3.3%.

Fifty-four (54) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand three hundred and seventy-one (2371) cases of COVID-19 and two thousand, three hundred and five (2305) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and The Grenadines since March 2020.

The Ministry said that in view of the increased risk of infection and subsequent transmission of COVID-19 posed by the growing incidence of variants of concern in persons entering St. Vincent and the Grenadines, strict compliance with all protocols and recommendations is strongly recommended.

These include the effective use of masks, physical distancing, hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines.