Venezuela: Cordial Atmosphere Marks Political Talks in Mexico

On Saturday, Venezuela’s National Assembly President and head of the official delegation Jorge Rodriguez reaffirmed his government’s willingness to reach partial agreements for the welfare of the Venezuelan people

Rodriguez informed that the dialogue is taking place in a cordial atmosphere that implies hard work to reach a consensus.

He also highlighted that the Memorandum of Understanding and the work agenda signed in the first round of negotiations held last month will be completely addressed.

“We are very attentive to all the economic guarantees that have been restricted, blocked, stolen, and taken away from the Venezuelan people,” Rodriguez stressed.

“This is a good opportunity for Venezuelans to recover their right to economic freedom, their right to maintain the constitutional channel from which no one should have ever left,” he added.

On Friday, the Venezuelan government official delegation arrived in Mexico to conduct a second round of negotiations to be concluded on September 6.

The Venezuelan government and the opposition sector held the first round of talks from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, after which they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Besides establishing the need to lift economic sanctions, the MoU rejected any form of violence against the Venezuelan State and the legitimate government of President Nicolas Maduro.

On Saturday, Venezuelan opposition chief negotiator Gerardo Blyde also reaffirmed the willingness to continue the political talks while suggesting a humanitarian emergency agreement.

