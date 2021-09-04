St Vincent Public Service Union has voted to defy Police order

Members of the SVG Public Service Union on Saturday, 4th September 2021, voted ‘yes’ to move ahead with protest action on Thursday 9th September, in Kingstown.

The meeting was called for the membership to vote following a response from the Commissioner of the Police which prohibited the Union from holding protest action within close proximity to the parliament.

Vote on location for march and protest – PSU recommended – Kingstown ( 64 from 146 )

Police recommended route Arnos Vale/Sion Hill ( 34 from 146 )

Lawyers for the Union wrote the Police Commissioner indicating that the prohibition and sections of the Public Service Act quoted do not relate to Trade Unions.

Lawyers told the Commissioner to rescind the prohibition and promise cooperation and protection to public workers willing to engage in peaceful protest to defend their constitutionally protected rights.

The Commissioners response to Lawyers representing the Union was simple;

“Please be informed that based on the action of different individuals or groups, we may be given the opportunity to test the matter in court”.

The PSU have instructed their lawyers to challenge the Public Order Act in relation to Unions.

Rallies will be held in Antigua, Trinidad, Barbados and Jamaica in solidarity with the St Vincent Public Service Union on Thursday 9th September 2021.