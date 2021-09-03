Weekly Report Venezuela in the news

Venezuelan government and opposition to resume dialogue in Mexico on September 3rd

The government of the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro and the opposition will meet again next Friday in Mexico, in the resumption of the dialogue table that both sides set up last August.

The president of the Venezuelan National Assembly (NA), Jorge Rodríguez, informed on Tuesday that “next Friday, September 3rd, at three o’clock in the afternoon, the first deliberation between the delegation of nine members of the Bolivarian government and the representatives of the opposition sector will take place in Mexico”.

Rodríguez, who heads the government commission in the dialogue, described it as an achievement that the radical opposition, after so many calls for invasions, coercive measures, sanctions and blockades, has accepted that there is no other way than the constitutional and democratic one.

The government and the Venezuelan opposition, with the mediation of Norway and Mexico, initiated this dialogue last August, in which, as a first agreement, they signed a memorandum of understanding between the parties.

President Maduro: We have brought the entire Venezuelan opposition to the electoral field for November 21st

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro stressed that the different sectors of the country’s opposition have confirmed their participation in the regional and municipal elections on November 21st.

During an activity with the candidates of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), the president stated that “we have built an inclusive national dialogue in favour of stability and peace (…) We have brought the entire Venezuelan opposition to the electoral field”.

The head of state indicated that when the candidates of the opposition Unitary Platform, who announced hours earlier their participation in the elections, “in that same act they are recognising the legitimacy of the National Electoral Council (CNE), elected by the National Assembly, recognising it”.

ALBA-TCP ministers set out a working route for the tourism and culture sectors

On August 30th, the Meeting of Ministers of Culture and Tourism of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) took place.

The activity was chaired by the Executive Secretary of integration, Sacha Llorenti, who explained that this meeting addressed the central issues of the work agenda of the countries of the Alliance, as well as the common challenges in the post-pandemic framework. The Executive Secretary assured that this activity ratifies the commitment of the ALBA countries to promote the culture of life and integration, through cooperation and the recognition of the values of the peoples, “ancestral values”.

With regard to tourism, he stressed the need to promote cooperation in this sector, as well as the establishment of international protocols on the reactivation and recovery of this sector.

Foreign Minister Plasencia calls for strengthening the tourism potential of ALBA-TCP countries

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia, ratified the commitment of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to strengthening cultural identity in the region, during his speech at the Joint Meeting of Ministers of Culture and Tourism of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).

In his speech, the diplomat highlighted the principles and foundations of the regional bloc, “our spirit, our heart is one of integration, of cooperation, that is why ALBA-TCP, Petrocaribe were born from here”, he reflected.

In this regard, he pointed out that the essence of the Alliance, of its member countries and especially that of Venezuela, was based on integration and cooperation. “That is why the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Agreement and Petrocaribe were born from here”, he emphasised.

Venezuela and Russia confirm resumption of Sputnik-V vaccine deliveries

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia, held a work meeting with the ambassador of the Russian Federation accredited in Caracas, Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov, in which the resumption of supplies of Sputnik-V vaccine from the Eurasian country was confirmed.

“Good news for our people. An achievement thanks to the strategic alliance with Russia that President Nicolás Maduro has forged”, the Venezuelan foreign minister specified via his Twitter account @PlasenciaFelix.

In addition to Sputnik-V vaccines, the Russian-Venezuelan strategic alliance, in the field of health, has been materialized since the beginning of the pandemic with medical supplies and biosecurity material.

More than 18 countries participate in the Second International Forum Reconnecting with Mother Earth

More than 18 countries, organisations, world and youth movements in defence of the rights of Mother Earth and the fight against climate change met this Saturday at the continuation of the Second International Forum Reconnecting with Mother Earth.

The event responds to an agreement reached by the environmental authorities of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) on July 7th, 2021.

Representative Ricardo Molina, president of the Permanent Commission on Ecosocialism of the National Assembly (AN) of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, explained that one of the objectives of this activity is to raise the voice in defence of Mother Earth, through the heads of the States of the Alliance next November, during the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26).

Venezuela and Algeria review national and international cooperation agenda

The deputy minister for Africa, Yuri Pimentel, held a meeting with the ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria in Venezuela, Ben Moussat-Ghaouti, to review the national and international cooperation agenda for the coming months.

During the dialogue, Deputy Minister Pimentel praised the good understanding between their governments and the importance of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in stabilising oil prices. He also highlighted the signs of economic growth in the country and the Venezuelan government’s efforts to boost the national productive apparatus in the face of aggressive unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States.

Venezuela and Haiti strengthen cooperation and solidarity ties

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia, held a meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Haiti accredited to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Lesly David.

The meeting responds to the intention of both nations to strengthen the relations of bilateral cooperation and brotherhood that have historically united them. The Venezuelan Foreign Minister reiterated the commitment of the Bolivarian Government to continue providing the necessary support for the recovery of the Haitian people after the devastation caused by the earthquake of August 14th.

Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia installs Latin America Advisory Committee

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia, installed the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry’s Advisory Committee for Latin America, a body that will articulate and coordinate Venezuelan foreign policy with respect to the region.

In his meeting with the Venezuelan ambassadors and representatives in Mexico, Francisco Arias Cárdenas; Bolivia, Alexander Yánez; and Chile, Arévalo Méndez, Foreign Minister Plasencia defined integration as the first line of Venezuela’s relations with Latin American countries, including those of Central and South America: “The first line is that of integration, solidarity and cooperation”, the Foreign Minister emphasised.

“ALBA-TCP is our Gran Colombia, it is our Bolivarian dream, it is the route that Bolívar indicated 200 years ago and that Commander Hugo Chávez rescued in the Bolivarian Revolution, which dignifies the lives of Venezuelans”, he stressed.

Venezuela and FAO representative coordinate efforts in the field of agri-food cooperation

The Deputy Minister for Multilateral Affairs of the Ministry of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Daniela Rodríguez, held a meeting with the permanent representative of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Alexis Bonte.

The conversation allowed for an evaluation between the parties on issues of cooperation in the area of agri-food. It also served to articulate efforts between the United Nations System and Venezuelan state institutions.

In March 2020, FAO signed three new letters of agreement with public institutions of the Venezuelan State, aimed at strengthening the technical capacities of the Bolivarian Government and benefiting the most vulnerable rural populations in the states of Mérida, Trujillo, Portuguesa, Miranda and Guárico.