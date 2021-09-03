Saint Lucia Health System On Brink Of Being Overwhelmed: Fedee

Former Tourism Minister, Dominic Fedee, asserting that Saint Lucia’s health system is on the brink of being overwhelmed, has declared that the current government needs to get on with the business of running the country and dealing with the urgent matter of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former MP, who once chaired this country’s Command Centre tasked with overseeing the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, made the comments to reporters on Thursday.

His remarks came in response to the announcement this week that the Cabinet of Ministers has appointed a seven member committee to review the Hewanorra International Airport (HIA) Redevelopment Project.

The committee will review the scope and financing arrangements of the project and report its findings within ninety days.

“I believe that the government continues to look for distractions and they are doing all kinds of stuff – reviews and investigations. What we need to do is get on with the business of running this country and to make sure we deal with the most urgent matter which is getting this pandemic under control,” Fedee asserted.

“Too much is at stake economically and our health system is on the brink of being overwhelmed and we need to get this under control now. What’s there to investigate?” He declared.

Fedee said opposition leader, Allen Chastanet, had been ‘extremely clear’ in a statement he issued on the HIA Redevelopment Review.

“I think the current administration would know all the answers,” Fedee told reporters.

St Lucia Star