Life-threatening surf from Hurricane Larry to affect the Lesser Antilles on Sunday

Swells generated by Hurricane Larry is expected to reach the islands of the Lesser Antilles by Sunday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, these swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Hurricane Larry continues to strengthen and could become a major hurricane by Friday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, Hurricane Larry was 970 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. The system was moving west-northwest at 20 mph.

“Significant to possibly rapid intensification is forecast during the next couple of days, and Larry is expected to become a major hurricane tomorrow night. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles,” the NHC said Thursday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Forecasters have said conditions for an above-average season are even more favourable than what had been previously predicted.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasters monitoring oceanic and atmospheric patterns say conditions are now more favourable for above-normal hurricane activity because El Niño has ended.

The number of predicted storms is also greater with NOAA now expecting 10-17 named storms. Five to nine of those are forecast to become hurricanes.