Grenada records 2 more Covid deaths bringing country total to 4

The Ministry of Health is reporting 2 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total this week to 3.

Overall, 4 persons who tested positive for Covid-19, have died since the start of the pandemic in Grenada.

The latest 2 victims are a 97-year-old female from St Mark who died Wednesday, and a 74-year-old female from St George who passed away early Thursday morning. Both of the deceased had underlying medical conditions, with one requiring ventilation on admission.

The Ministry of Health and by extension, the Government of Grenada extends condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, and continues to encourage the population to follow the recommended Covid-19 protocols to safeguard themselves.

GIS